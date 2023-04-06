Illegal Asbestos Removal Work at North Andover and Other Sites Brings Grand Jury Indictment

An environmental services company and its owners were recently indicted by a grand jury on various charges in connection with worker safety violations and illegal asbestos work conducted in North Andover and other communities.

Franklin Analytical Services of Marion and its owners, Thomas J. McCoog Sr. and Amy Franklin McCoog, also of Marion, were indicted by a statewide grand jury on 32 counts each of violating the Massachusetts Clean Air Act. The company and Thomas McCoog were also charged with reckless assault and battery causing serious bodily injury after an asbestos worker fell several stories through a roof after being repeatedly denied protective safety equipment.

Besides North Andover, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s office alleges there was illegal asbestos work at former industrial and construction sites in New Bedford, Fall River, and Dartmouth, and contaminated materials were illegally transported uncovered through Brockton, West Bridgewater and Bridgewater while en route to illegally dispose of asbestos waste at a recycling center in Stoughton.

They will be arraigned later in Bristol Superior Court, Essex Superior Court, Norfolk Superior Court and Plymouth Superior Court

Asbestos is a hazardous material and known to cause cancer. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection requires builders to conduct a professional asbestos survey prior to any demolition or renovation work, notify the state before working with any asbestos-containing material and carefully remove, wet, seal and otherwise contain any asbestos-containing material to prevent the release of asbestos fibers into the air. Building sites and equipment must be carefully cleaned. Once removed, asbestos must be transported and disposed of at a special landfill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...