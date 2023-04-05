Whittier Tech Marketing Students Share Credit for Life Learning Experience with Peers

A group of junior marketing students at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School gave a presentation late last month to their peers on “Credit for Life,” a program that teaches students about real-life budgeting and money management skills Tech students.

Gabby Ortiz of Haverhill, Katie Rocco of Newburyport and Owen Brannelly of Amesbury delivered the talk Tuesday, March 21, and Friday, March 24, as part of their SkillsUSA project.

“The students came after-school and did Google Meets during their lunch breaks while on co-op to help prepare for this presentation,” said Marketing Instructor Linda Sarno, who is working with the students on their project.

Brannelly and Ortiz traveled from their cooperative jobs to give this presentation. Brannelly works at Deborah A. Conner, CPA, in Haverhill, and Ortiz works at Go Tax Accounting and Services in Haverhill. Rocco recently transferred to Whittier from Newburyport High School in September and will be co-op eligible next year.

According to a statement from Superintendent Maureen Lynch, the three students spoke about the importance of financial literacy and budgeting. The presentation also served as an introduction to Whittier Tech’s coming Credit for Life Fair. At the fair, students will take part in a simulation, go through real-life scenarios and make difficult financial decisions that will ultimately affect their final net pay.

