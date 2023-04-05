Spitalere to Address Groveland Historical Society on Colonial-Era French-American Wars

A presentation on King Philip’s War and the Nine Years’ War—both conflicts with France that involved the New England colonies—is coming to the Groveland Historical Society next week.

Tom Spitalere, a local historian and past chairman of the Haverhill Historical Commission, speaks on the “French American War” Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m., at Washington Hall, 101 Washington St., Groveland. Admission is $10 and refreshments will be served.

The King Philip’s War, also called the First Indian War, took place during 1675 and 1676, while the Nine Years’ War was fought between 1688 and 1697.

Those with questions may call Claire at 978-376-6779.

