Haverhill’s Vargas, Rivera, Acosta Among 40 to Serve on Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment

Rep. Andy X. Vargas, former Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, former Northern Essex Community College trustee and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta and other local notables will be the first to serve on the Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment when it launches today.

Gov. Maura Healey is scheduled to sign an executive order today, establishing the Council with more than 40 Latino leaders from across the state. This Council will advise Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll on strategies to expand economic opportunities for, and improve the overall wellbeing of, Massachusetts’ Latino community.

“Our Latino community makes Massachusetts strong. With the collective vision and drive of this incredible group of Latino leaders, we will grow even stronger,” said Healey. “Together, we can break down systemic barriers and expand access opportunity by prioritizing education, job training, entrepreneurship and affordability.”

Vargas is vice chair of the Black & Latino Legislative Caucus, while Rivera is president and CEO of MassDevelopment and Acosta now serves as managing director, Government and Public Sector, at Ernst and Young.

Among other locals named to the Council is Grace Corporan, site director, Families and Youth Initiative/PATCH Lawrence, of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley.

Josiane Martinez, CEO of Archipelago Strategies Group of West Roxbury and former executive director of the Office for Refugees and Immigrants, will serve as chair of the Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment.

“The Latinx community, one of the youngest and fastest growing communities of color in this state, will continue fueling the state’s robust growth. Massachusetts needs the Latino community to continue to thrive and by investing in the Latinx community we are investing in the growth of our state. That is why this Council and its work is so important. We will be able to bring our expertise and insights directly to the governor and advise her on targeted strategies that will support and strengthen our communities,” said Martinez.

