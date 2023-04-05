Benchmark Honors Heather True of Haverhill with 2023 Compassionate Caregiver Award

Heather True of Haverhill, lead aide at Haverhill Crossings, last month received the Benchmark 2023 Compassionate Caregiver Award, the companies highest honor.

True was honored at Benchmark’s 20th Annual Awards Gala, selected out of more than 5,000 associates for best fulfilling the company’s mission of meeting individuals where they are and connecting them to the people, passions and things that matter most to them.

“When it comes to Being the Benchmark, there is no better associate than Heather,” said Nick Barash, executive director of Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings. “To find an employee that spends a tremendous amount of quality time with our residents outside of their daily job is just really, really special.”

True was recognized by residents and fellow associates for not only providing excellent care, but for going above and beyond with genuine comfort that builds trust. Haverhill Crossings is an assisted living and memory care community.

Each year, Benchmark asks its residents and families to nominate a caregiver to be honored. More than 350 nominations were submitted this year, including from Bill Barnes, a Haverhill Crossings resident who came to the community a year and a half ago for help when his late wife was struggling with Alzheimer’s.

“Heather was first on the scene to help me get comfortable,” he said. “However, the real test came five months later when my son died suddenly. When I told Heather, she took me to my apartment and sat with me. We talked, hugged and cried. She was so compassionate. It was exactly what I needed at that time.”

True has been a Haverhill Crossings associate for more than seven years. Before that, she was an inpatient rehabilitation assistant at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital.

