Atkinson Congregational Church Plans Holy Week Services with Maundy Thursday Tonight

Atkinson Congregational Church is getting ready for Easter, starting with tonight’s Maundy Thursday service.

Maundy Thursday service takes place at 7 p.m., while a Good Friday service takes place Friday, at 2 p.m. The Easter sunrise service begins Sunday, April 9, at 6 a.m., and traditional Easter service takes place at 10 a.m.

All services are in person at Atkinson Congregational Church, 101 Main St., Atkinson, and also livestreamed. Those wishing to learn more may visit atkinsoncc.org online or call 603-362-5519.

