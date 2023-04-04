Haverhill YMCA Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool Saturday

The YMCA is again having its unusual underwater Easter egg hunt this Saturday.

Haverhill’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool gives children a chance to gather eggs in the large pool and redeem them for prizes. YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller appeared yesterday on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program, saying the hunt is a way to help kids become comfortable in the water.

“We have plastic eggs in the pool and we have some of our treats in the pool. I can’t give too much away, but it’s a lot of fun. We have some opportunities for kids to get lots of eggs and treats in the pool. It’s also a great way that kids are able to learn to build their swimming skills as they’re are scooping up some water and scooping up some eggs too,” she said.

There will also be open swim time before and after. Sessions take place Saturday, April 8, between 3 and 3:30 and between 3:30 and 4 p.m., at the Haverhill YMCA pool, 81 Winter St., Haverhill. Registration takes place online.

