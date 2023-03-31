Haverhill’s Gateway Academy Students Learn of Career Opportunities at HP3 Event

Students at Haverhill’s Gateway Academy last week learned of careers in public safety, education, community service, construction, real estate and other fields.

Haverhill Public-Private Partnership, known as HP3 for short, led the career exploration event which, HP3 Director Allison Heartquist said, involved “discussing students’ interests and skills, conversing about living wage and presentations by representatives from various career fields.

“The goal of HP3 is to systemically enable every Haverhill Public School student to achieve a true living wage career—a career that supports a good home, transportation and the ability to raise a family if they desire,” Heartquist said.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty, Detective Sean Scharneck. School Resource Officer Nicole Donnelly and Firefighter Melanie Figueroa discussed public safety. Other speakers included Essex County Sheriff’s Department Recruitment Specialist Meghan Cokely, Haverhill Public Schools Student Support Coordinator Jennifer Cabrera-Vicente, YWCA Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Counselor Celine Stokes, National Grid’s Mike Reusch, Laborer’s International Union of North America General Construction Local 175 Secretary-Treasurer Brendyn Gagliardi, Realtor Zyel Silva, tattoo artist Henry Reynoso and Carter Park Crossfit owner and Army National Guard member Jorge Monzon.

Students discussed opportunities over pizza. Gateway Academy is an alternative school operated by Haverhill Public Schools.

Similar sessions took place at the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School in January and John Greenleaf Whittier School earlier this month. Other sessions are planned before summer at Caleb Dustin Hunking and Dr. Paul C. Nettle Schools.

Heartquist said, “These events are part of a larger process that includes structured career exploration, providing mentors to students from middle school age through early adulthood and assisting with transportation to get to training, schooling or the workplace.”

Those interested in participating as a representative or mentor are asked to email Heartquist at [email protected].

