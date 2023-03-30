UMass Lowell Innovation Hub Plans Free Coworking Day, Delegation Workshop Next Week

The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub Haverhill hosts its next Community Coworking Day and a workshop on delegating and time management during separate events during the first week of April.

Community Coworking Day, which allows the public to use the iHub’s coworking space, meeting rooms and community for networking and community building, takes place Wednesday, April 5. The iHub and Greater Haverhill Chamber host business and executive coach Steve DeVries for a workshop, “Learning to Let Go: Delegating and Managing Your Time,” Thursday, April 6 at noon. Both programs are free and open to the public.

There’s more on Community Coworking Day here and Learning to Let Go workshop here.

