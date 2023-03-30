Exchange Club Invites In-Person Registrations Sunday for Hometown Heroes Banners

Installation of a Hometown Heroes banner. (Courtesy photograph.)

The Exchange Club of Haverhill is helping residents apply for its Hometown Heroes military banner program during an in-person registration session Sunday.

Hometown Hero committee members will be on hand to help with banners, including uploading information and completing forms Sunday, April 2, from 2-4 p.m., at American Legion, 1314 Main St., Haverhill.

Those interested should bring a photograph of the service member, their branch, years of service, medals, wars served and distinctions. Banners are $250 each and may be purchased with check or credit card. Those with questions may email [email protected].

