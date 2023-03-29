Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Lawrence Man in Connection with March 17 Shooting Murder

WHAV News Staff By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

A 26-year-old Lawrence man was arrested Wednesday for the murder of another Lawrence man earlier this month.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Hector Raul Aybar-Soto was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 24-year-old Christopher Garcia in Lawrence on March 17.

Aybar-Soto is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.

Lawrence Police found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound after the department received a series of 911 calls just before midnight Friday, March 17, reporting shots fired and a man down near 216 Walnut St.

The murder was investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

Comments are closed.