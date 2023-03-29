Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Lawrence Man in Connection with March 17 Shooting Murder

A 26-year-old Lawrence man was arrested Wednesday for the murder of another Lawrence man earlier this month.
Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Hector Raul Aybar-Soto was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 24-year-old Christopher Garcia in Lawrence on March 17.
Aybar-Soto is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.
Lawrence Police found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound after the department received a series of 911 calls just before midnight Friday, March 17, reporting shots fired and a man down near 216 Walnut St.
The murder was investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.