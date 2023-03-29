Former Haverhill Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Not Registering as Sex Offender

A former Haverhill resident pleaded guilty Monday in federal court for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from Haverhill to Fryeburg, Maine.

Fifty-four-year-old Frank Boyd pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled sentencing for July 18.

Boyd was previously charged by complaint in August 2022 and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury last September. He remained in state custody on unrelated charges since his arrest last Jul.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ office said Boyd was a Level 3 Sex Offender who had been convicted of sex offenses against children in 2001 and 2009. In 2020, he registered and listed a Haverhill address. On or around March 23, 2021, officials determined Boyd no longer lived in Haverhill and was later found to have moved to Fryeburg, Maine. He did not register as a sex offender in Maine nor update his sex offender registration in Massachusetts before his arrest on state charges last July 27. Boyd also has two prior state court convictions in 2009 and 2015 for failure to register as a sex offender.

