Haverhill City Council Hears Plans Tonight for Three Townhouses on Eighth Avenue

Haverhill city councilors are scheduled tonight to consider granting a special permit for the construction of a new, three-unit condominium building on Eighth Avenue.

The townhouse-style building is being proposed by Michael Cassell of Snow Cassell of Haverhill. His application, submitted by attorney Michael J. Migliori, notes the vacant land is currently owned by Kenneth R. Sylvester of Kingston, N.H. and is located in a residential high-density zone.

The side-by-side units each feature a garage and utility level with two floors of living space above and an unfinished attic. Per fire department requirements, the units will have sprinklers. Nine parking spaces are planned.

Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. recommends approval.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...