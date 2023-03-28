Despite Reports, Plaistow, N.H., Police Find No Evidence of Shots Fired Near Business

Plaistow, N.H., Police said Monday they are unable to confirm reports of shots being fired at, or near, a local bar and there is “no known knowledge of danger to the public.”

The Plaistow Police Department said in a press release issued Monday afternoon that officers were sent to Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 20 Plaistow Road, after “Patrons of the establishment reported the sound of 3-4 shots fired in the immediate area.”

Police said they talked with one man outside and then released him. They added there were no arrests, no one fled on foot and nothing unusual was found at surrounding businesses and neighborhoods.

In a social media post, Grumpy’s Bar & Grill reiterated “No one was shot!” The post adds, while the person who was questioned does carry a gun, he was not in the bar and the gun was not discharged. The bar went on to report no bullet casings were found and the source of the noise is not known.

