Contaminants in Plaistow, N.H., Drinking Water Drop Below Advisory Levels

The latest drinking water sampling in Plaistow, N.H., shows contaminant levels have dropped below warning thresholds.

Officials said samples taken March 10, with testing results released last Friday, show levels of haloacetic acids falling below the maximum acceptable limit of 60 micrograms per liter. Tests were taken at town locations and several private residences. Levels leaving the East Road Pump Station measured 33.7 and the level in the tank was 47.5 micrograms per liter. Measurements are private homes ranged from 42.2 to 46.4 micrograms per liter.

The elevated levels of haloacetic acids are being blamed on disinfectant byproducts in the town’s new water supply. Water comes to Plaistow from Salem by way of the Hampstead Area Water Company system in Atkinson.

Flushing and sampling will continue to ensure the water quality is continuously improving.

Plaistow’s potable water service went online last September, part of the Southern New Hampshire Regional Water Project that brings water from Manchester through Derry, Windham, Salem and communities served by Hampstead Area Water Company. The goal of the project is to provide clean, safe, reliable drinking water to properties that were impacted by earlier contamination.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...