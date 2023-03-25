Barrett Kicks Off Haverhill Mayoral Run, Receives DiZoglio, Vargas, Campbell Plaudits

Haverhill City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett formally launched her campaign for mayor Thursday night, receiving the endorsements of state Auditor Diana DiZoglio, state Rep. Andy X. Vargas, former state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and former Haverhill City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien.

The reception, according to campaign staff, also brought in $12,500 in donations for a total of $25,260 since the campaign began. Barrett identified her key issues as public safety, schools, encouraging small business growth and commitment to responsible growth.

“We need to push for responsible growth, creating opportunities for home ownership, protecting the character of our neighborhoods and increasing affordable housing while balancing the need to have the appropriate infrastructure in place to support it,” said Barrett.

She also cited her record, including successfully fighting for additional police officers and new fire engines. She said she will continue to fight for a new fire station, firefighting equipment, well-lit streets and walkways.

Besides serving as a city councilor, the kickoff detailed Barrett and her family’s work as small business owners in downtown Haverhill for more than 100 years and more than four decades serving community organizations such as the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Haverhill Public Library, Haverhill Historical Society and the Griffin White Foundation board.

DiZoglio was quoted as saying, Barrett “has fought for the things that are important to us and I am so proud to stand here in support of Melinda for mayor tonight.”

