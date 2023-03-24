Haverhill Observes Vietnam War Veterans Day Wednesday, March 29

Trumpeter Neil Flewelling playing the National Anthem and a display of Ukraine’s colors in a wreath are on the schedule when Haverhill observes Vietnam War Veterans Day next week.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini is scheduled to give the keynote address and City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, a member of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commission, again serves as mistress of ceremonies.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Chairman Ralph T. Basiliere said the observance takes place rain or shine, Wednesday, March 29, beginning at 10 a.m., at Mill Brook Park. Coffee and donuts will be available.

