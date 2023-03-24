Haverhill Commuter Rail Again Switches to Shuttle Buses April 22-May 7

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced for 16 days in April and early May with accessible shuttle bus service between the Haverhill and Reading train stations.

The MBTA said Thursday that service changes take place from Saturday, April 22-Sunday, May 7, to perform Automated Train Control, a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed. Officials warn passengers that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Reading and North Station.

Signage will be in place during all scheduled changes in service to direct riders to shuttle bus stops. Extra MBTA personnel and transit ambassadors will also be on-hand to assist riders.

The MBTA previously announced service changes taking place in March on the Haverhill and Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Lines.

