Asperger Works of Haverhill Wins $1,000 Grant to Support its Employment Mission

Haverhill-based Asperger Works recently received a $1,000 grant from the WeCare 365 Adult Foster Care program.

The grant is geared to help Asperger Works expand its services to resolve employment problems faced by adults with Asperger’s Syndrome, an Autism Spectrum Disorder characterized by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, often alongside restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior and interests.

“Educating employers regarding the best way to leverage the strengths of people with AS and provide a work environment that sets up the autistic works for success is in alignment with our mission, which is to ‘help change families’ lives.’ I believe education is the best practice to a secure future,” said WeCare365 Chief Marketing Officer Gabriella Spinola,

Executive Director Daniel R. Rajczyk said, “All of us at AWorks are deeply honored by the unexpected, but greatly appreciated, grant of $1,000 by WeCare365 to our organization.”

WeCare365 AFC’s goal is to support caregivers and families by empowering them with financial relief as an alternative to institutional placement.

On behalf of the Asperger Works board, Secretary Eva Rajczyk thanked Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña and ADA Coordinator Richard Rodriguez for their advocacy to secure the grant.

More information about Asperger Works may be found at aspergerworks.org. The organization is also seeking to add new members to its board of directors.

