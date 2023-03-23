Richard P. Maguire, Former Haverhill Teacher, Longtime Business Owner, Dies at 80

Richard P. “Bugga” Maguire, of Seabrook Beach, N.H., and a former resident of Haverhill, died unexpectedly at his home Monday, March 20, with his loving wife by his side. He was 80.

Born in Haverhill on Sept. 15, 1942, to the late William J. and Mary (Delaney) Maguire, he was raised in the Bradford section of Haverhill. He attended Sacred Hearts School in Bradford and was a longtime devoted parishioner. It was his upbringing that focused on family, community, faith and generosity that transcended his entire life.

Maguire was a 1960 graduate of Haverhill High School, where he proudly represented the Brown and Gold in football, basketball and track. After graduating from Providence College in 1964, he was hired to be a social studies teacher at John Greenleaf Whittier School in Haverhill, and was on the coaching staff of the first high school football team at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, N.H. When an opening came up at Haverhill High School, he returned to Haverhill Stadium as an assistant football coach until the fall of 1982. He loved teaching and coaching, and was a dynamic educator in the classroom and on the football field. He had a positive impact on many lives of Haverhill students and athletes.

In the summer of 1978, Maguire left the classroom to take over the oldest family-owned Pest Control Business in New England, the William A. Maguire Pest Control Company of Bradford. Despite not being a businessman at heart, he used his attention to detail and gregarious manner to rebuild and strengthen a company that continues in its 118th year.

Maguire remained involved in Haverhill High School athletics and served as Booster Club president for the cross country, indoor and outdoor track, boys’ and girls’ basketball and the football team. He became active in community service and served as both the president of the Haverhill Rotary Club and as a director in the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. He excelled as a master of ceremonies at countless family, civic, school, community, formal and informal events.

He enjoyed his summers on Seabrook Beach and became a permanent resident there in the fall of 1997. He was a long time trustee on the board of directors at Elmwood Cemetery Bradford. He became a commissioner of the Seabrook Beach Village Precinct and later moderator at precinct meetings, served on the Town of Seabrook Budget Committee, and was lector during Sunday Mass, at St. Elizabeth Church in Seabrook.

He was a proud colonel and served as the Historian of the Haverhill Chapter of the Jackson Club.

Maguire was a devoted and loving husband to Margaret (Lee) Maguire for 57 wonderful years, whom he met working at the casino on Hampton Beach, N.H., in the summer of 1957. Throughout their lives they were always together and enjoyed opening their home both on Stetson Street in Bradford and later on Ashland Street in Seabrook to friends and family.

He will be sadly missed by his son Michael and his wife Kelly of North Andover, and son Mark and his wife Jennifer of Montclair, N.J. The role that he cherished the most in his life was to be the loving “gramp” to his four grandchildren, Lucy, Julia, Chaz and Eliza. Of them, he could not be more proud. He had many fond memories of his predeceased father and mother in-law, George “Benny” Lee and wife Julia, two sisters- in-law Julie Faye, her husband, the late Larry Faye and JoAnne Schoenfeld and her husband Bill and will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He had so many great memories spent with the McNamara Family of Bradford and the Woelfel Family of Haverhill and was proud of his Maguire Pest Control crew, all of whom worked with him for over 40 years, Andrew Corcoran, Laurie Gobbi, Patrick Gobbi, Paul Buccini, and Richard Kallery. Richard was predeceased by his brothers William and Daniel and sister Kathy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the calling hours on Monday, March 27, from 4-6 p.m., at H.L. Farmer & Son Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday morning beginning at 10 in St. Elizabeth’s Church, 1 Lowell St., Seabrook followed his Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Bradford.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry or the donor’s choice.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...