Officers Buccini, Dalton, Hamel and Terrero Join Haverhill Police After NECC Police Academy Graduation

The Haverhill Police Department recently welcomed four recent graduates of the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy.

Officers Domenic Buccini, Kiefer Dalton, Brigitte Hamel and Andrew Terrero were among 34 students from 14 law enforcement agencies. Terrero was also honored during graduation ceremonies for having the top level of physical fitness in his class.

The patrolmen were all sworn in by Mayor James J. Fiorentini last week with Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, Deputy Stephen J. Doherty Jr. and families in attendance. They are now participating in on-the-job training program with veteran Haverhill Police Department officers.

Northern Essex Community College’s Academy, operated from the Haverhill campus, is authorized by the state’s Municipal Police Training Committee and serves about 70 area police departments.

