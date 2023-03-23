Monogram Foods, Edwards Vacuum, Thermo Fisher Scientific—All With Haverhill Ties—Win Impact Awards

Three companies with Haverhill locations are among 13 firms recently named as winners of Team Massachusetts Impact Awards.

MassEcon, which conducted the 19th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards, named Monogram Foods and Edwards Vacuum, both with locations in the Broadway Business Park, and Thermo Fisher Scientific with locations within the Ward Hill Business Park, as winners

“A unique feature of these awards is the recognition of small employers alongside global companies,” said Peter Abair, MassEcon’s executive director. “Each employer shares a commitment to Massachusetts and represents an economy that continues to innovate and grow.”

Monogram Foods is the first honoree in the history of the awards program to receive recognition for investments in two different regions, with recent growth in Haverhill and Medford. In 2022, Monogram Foods invested $35 million in a 57,000 square-foot bakery in Medford, which now employs 90 people, and also invested $42 million in a 144,000 square-foot production and warehouse complex in Haverhill, the company’s first new build, resulting in 131 new hires.

Edwards invested $50 million in its new Haverhill location. In less than two years, the company headcount has grown by 25%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific invested $300 million in a new state-of-the art, 640,000 square-foot facility in Plainville, adding approximately 300 jobs.

The 13 honorees were selected on the basis of job growth, facility expansion and investment, community involvement and commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives since Jan. 1, 2022. The winners will be honored at a ceremony April 6, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

