Haverhill Plans Online Info. Sessions for Those Seeking Youth Activities or Mental Health Grants

Families, nonprofits, businesses and others considering applying for a portion of $750,000 available from the City of Haverhill for Youth Activities and Mental Health may ask questions and learn more during online sessions tomorrow or next week.

As WHAV reported previously, individuals and groups have until Friday, April 14, to seek money from the second year of the program to pay for participation fees, uniforms, equipment, summer camps, transportation and other expenses. Purchases, such as sports equipment, classroom and educational supplies, art supplies, and safety clothing, are allowed to the degree that these are required for the activity sought or made available to children who, for economic reasons, could not normally take advantage of the activity.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s office hosts two online grant application assistance sessions and tutorials, with the first taking place Friday, March 24, from 1-2 p.m. The Zoom sessions are open to the public here. Following the first session, tutorials will be available on the city’s website. A second session takes place Friday, March 31, from 1-2 p.m.

Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] or by calling 978-241-7375, ext. 3717. A representative will return calls.

Most of the grant money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city intends to spend $500,000 for youth programming and support and $250,000 for direct mental health services and substance abuse counseling for youth.

Applicants must identify a negative impact the pandemic has created for the youth and how the proposed activity will reasonably and proportionally respond to that impact. Decisions are expected in late May to early June with checks going out mid- to late June.

