Greater Haverhill Chamber’s WOW Conference to Feature Four Breakout Sessions

Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Winning Opportunities for Women Conference celebrates its 25th anniversary with an opening address by Diannely Antigua, poet laureate of Portsmouth, N.H., and four educational sessions.

During the breakout sessions, Dr. Emily Kline discusses “The School of Hard Talks: Surviving and thriving in Difficult Conversations;” Teri Almquist, owner of Haverhill’s Wellness Hot Yoga, talks about making a wellness a priority; Elisabeth Brady addresses taking control of finances; and Kimberly Thomas discusses successfully leveraging social media platforms.

Winning Opportunities for Women Conference takes place Thursday, April 27, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at Blue Ocean Music Hall, Salisbury. Admission for Greater Haverhill Chamber members is $125 per person or $1,100 for a table, and non-members, $150 each, or $1,300 for a table. Register at haverhillchamber.com.

Exhibitors and vendors may reserve space by emailing Kate Martin at [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...