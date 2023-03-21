Poet Comeau Writes, ‘Springtime Isn’t Roses For Ukrainians’

Spring arrived yesterday afternoon at 5:24 and, while it brings happiness to many, Dr. Raymond F. Comeau, a Haverhill native and poet, wonders aloud how Ukrainians cope after more than a year of war.

Comeau, who says the suffering in Ukraine still deserves special mention, offers his latest poem, “Springtime Isn’t Roses For Ukrainians.” He notes, “All of this does not destroy an appreciation of the scent of spring. Humankind has always been able to find a place for this during periods of stress.”

Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Springtime Isn’t Roses For Ukrainians

What does it feel like

Being Ukrainian

After Putin’s eternal winter

Of unnameable wrongs

I tried an experiment in my room

By lifting my shade and looking out

Then imagining a suitable scene

Like row upon row

Of tiniest feet and hands

Arms and legs

And other parts equally loved

All planted there in a garden

Replacing my lawn

Normally I’m counting daffodils

And crocuses coming up

But if I’m Ukrainian

It’s slaughtered innocents

How will they ever grow

© Raymond Comeau March 2023

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...