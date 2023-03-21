City Council Honors Haverhill High Boys Swim and Dive Team for Championship Win

Records are made to be broken and last week the Haverhill City Council honored the Haverhill High School Boys Swim and Dive Team and their coach for doing just that.

The team swam their way to a Merrimack Valley Conference Championship back in January, their first time doing so in 43 years. Dan Tanguay, a math teacher at Haverhill High and the team’s head coach explained.

“We brought back 12 core swimmers this year. We had some very, very promising newcomers. What I want to shout out here is to my six seniors, three of whom are captains, all of which were strong contributors. This season was not possible without them and their incredible leadership. This year, for the first time in 43 years, we not only won the conference title, we went undefeated.”

Tanguay said overall, the team finished18th in the entire state.

To acknowledge their accomplishment, Council President Timothy J. Jordan, a former Haverhill High Swim Team alum himself, read from a citation awarded by the council members.

“In recognition of the team’s first MVC swim championship in 43 years, Congratulations Team, signed by me on behalf of the entire City Council and all of our names are on there,” he said.

The team also received a similar citation from Mayor James J. Fiorentini, acknowledging their achievement.

