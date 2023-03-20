Police Dispatchers, Teachers, Mail Carriers, Other Jobs at MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Thursday

Haverhill Public Schools, Haverhill Police, U.S. Postal Service, area manufacturers, social service agencies and others are among those seeking to hire during MakeIT Haverhill’s March job fair this Thursday.

Haverhill schools are seeking cafeteria workers, bus monitors, bus drivers, custodians, paraprofessionals, teachers and nurses, while the police department seeks dispatchers and the post office wants to hire city and rural carriers.

Besides jobs, the fair offers free career training, free blood pressure and glucose testing and resources from the Haverhill Public Library. It takes place Thursday, March 23, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

Other employers are Amazon, ABC Home Health Care, A Better Life Homecare, Elara Caring, Opportunity Works, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, Rapid Coatings and Runtal North America.

Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...