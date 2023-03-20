District Attorney Identifies 24-Year-Old Shooting Victim Who Died Late Friday Night

A 24-year-old Lawrence man was identified as the victim of a fatal gunshot wound late Friday night in Lawrence.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Monday Christopher Garcia died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital.

Tucker said the investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office and Lawrence Police detectives continues, and more details will be released.

Lawrence Police received a series of 911 calls just before midnight Friday, reporting shots fired and a man down in the area of 216 Walnut St., Lawrence.

