Crunch Haverhill to Open in June at Former Bradford Location of Boston Sports Club

Crunch Haverhill, which describes itself as “fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun,” plans to open a 35,000-square-foot fitness center this June in the spot where Boston Sports Club previously operated in Bradford.

Crunch said the gym at 3 Ferry St. underwent $5 million in renovations and will offer $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. It is owned by Fitness Holdings Northeast, a Crunch franchisee in the northeast with locations throughout Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

“We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Haverhill,” said CEO Mark Federico. “Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete.”

The gym will offer cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training zone, experienced personal trainers, a dedicated group fitness studio, boxing studio, tanning salon, HydroMassage beds, HIITZone and more.

Those interested in joining may visit crunchhaverhill.com or call 978-241-6305.

