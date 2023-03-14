Memory Laners Return Next Tuesday to Women’s City Club

Memory Laners will bring their toe tapping tunes to the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at next week’s meeting.

Memory Laners perform Tuesday, March 21, 1 p.m. in the lower level meeting hall of the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Doors open at 12:15 and the meeting ends at 3 p.m.

Memory Laners give a special tip of the hat to the Blues Brothers. The audience may also expect to hear favorites made popular by Roy Orbison, The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers, Elvis Presley, The Platters, Sonny and Cher and others.

Guests are invited. Those seeking more information may email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...