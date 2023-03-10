Artist and Composer Aronson Oversees Temple Emanu-El Workshop in Haverhill Saturday

Jewish recording artist and composer Noah Aronson oversees a workshop Saturday that explores music, movement, mindfulness and spirituality.

Aronson, who has been creating and inspiring audiences with his music for the last 20 years, presents Saturday, March 11, at 12:30 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Space is limited and those interested are asked to register online here.

Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, called Aronson’s music “pure joy,” adding, “His thoughtful, integrated, embodied approach to Jewish music brings participants along with him into each experience, and his own creative spirituality encourages us all to engage with our own sense of the Divine.

Aronson’s music is sung in communities and summer camps around the world, and he tours year-round giving concerts and leading music-driven prayer experiences. While studying at Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he earned a degree in piano and jazz composition, he simultaneously held the position of artist in residence at Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley. He has released 10 albums of original music, including his debut solo album, “Am I Awake,” in 2011. His album, “The Left Side of the Page,” revolutionized the way contemporary Jewish communities engage with their liturgy.

