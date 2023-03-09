Monogram Loves Kids Foundation Seeks Applicants to Share $60,000 for Children’s Programs

Monogram Foods’ Monogram Loves Kids Foundation plans to award $60,000 to charitable organizations that sponsor programs benefiting children and their families in Greater Haverhill community.

Monogram, which operates a food manufacturing plant and warehouse in Haverhill’s Broadway Industrial Park, is making donations to IRS-recognized nonprofit organizations within a radius of 100 miles.

Through the annual grants program, Monogram Foods Loves Kids will donate more than $650,000 total to charitable organizations in the communities in which Monogram has operations. A committee of Monogram team members in each city will select recipients of the grants ranging from $500 to $10,000.

An application is available online at monogramfoods.com/what-we-value/community-outreach/ The application deadline is May 31, by 4 p.m. Applicants will be notified of awards by email by Friday, Sept. 8.

