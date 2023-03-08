Lupoli, Joni and Friends Collecting Wheelchairs and Related Mobility Devices for Those in Need

Riverwalk Innovation District and developer Salvatore N. Lupoli are partnering with Joni and Friends to collect wheelchairs during March, which is Wheelchair Collection Month.

Joni and Friends, located at Lawrence’s Riverwalk, is a global ministry that has served people impacted by disability for more than 40 years.

“If you have a used manual wheelchair, please don’t throw it out,” said Joni and Friends New England Area Director Maria DeGenova “By donating your used manual wheelchair, you can change a life physically, spiritually and emotionally.”

More than 75 million people worldwide are in need of a wheelchair, yet only 5-15% have access to one. Throughout the month of March, Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for its Wheels for the World program. They are seeking manual wheelchairs, aluminum walkers, crutches and canes and wheelchair parts such as footrests, trays, and seat cushions. Donated wheelchairs are restored and provided to people with disabilities around the world.

“We love partnering with Joni and Friends each year for their wheelchair drive,” said Lupoli. “We wholeheartedly support their mission and encourage you to donate any unused mobility devices you may have.”

Wheelchairs may be dropped off Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., at Joni and Friends New England, 370 Merrimack St., Unit 115, Lawrence.

Those seeking more information may call 978-620-0606 or email [email protected].

