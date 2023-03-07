Northern Essex Community College Remains Closed Tuesday in Aftermath of Cyberattack

Northern Essex Community College remains closed Tuesday as officials continue to deal with the aftermath of an apparent cyberattack on the college’s computer network.

Officials said Sunday the college “became aware of unauthorized access to its network” last Wednesday. They said they took steps to secure the network and alerted police and cybersecurity professionals to investigate. Officials said the College will let staff and students know if any personal information was breached.

A statement added, “In the event that the investigation determines that personally identifiable information was compromised, appropriate notifications will be made, including contacting impacted individuals directly with guidance and next steps.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...