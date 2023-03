Those new to the email platform, Gmail, can receive help from the Haverhill Public Library.

“Getting Started with Gmail” is a class taking place Monday, March 13, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the library, 99 Main St.

The class reviews the basics of Gmail with a focus on those who do not already have a Gmail account.

For more information and to register, visit haverhillpl.org and look under Calendar of Events.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...