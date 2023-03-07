Haverhill Man, Former DYS Employee, Pleads Guilty to Buying Rifle for Ex Juvenile Detainee

A 36-year-old Haverhill man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to making a false statement while buying a rifle in Plaistow, N.H.

New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Tuesday William Heredia purchased a Smith & Wesson rifle Nov. 23, 2018 from a federal firearms dealer in Plaistow. In completing the required Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form, Heredia reported he was to be the ultimate owner of the firearm.

According to court documents, however, Heredia, who previously worked as an employee of the Massachusetts Department of Youth Services, was buying the gun for someone he met when that person was in juvenile detention. The unnamed person accompanied Heredia to the store and Heredia transferred the Smith & Wesson rifle to the individual the same day.

Heredia is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...