Bethany Community Services Plans Ceremonial Groundbreaking for 48 Senior Apartments

Bethany Community Services formally kicks off construction of its 48-apartment Merrimack Place on Friday.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the affordable apartments for seniors takes place Friday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m., at 98 Water St., in downtown Haverhill. As an extension of the Merrivista building at 100 Water St., the new development features a health and wellness center and through a connected covered walkway access for all residents to a full-service dining room, library, hair salon and support services.

Invited guests will hear from Jered Stewart, president and CEO of Bethany Community Services, and selected speakers who will highlight the importance of this development in addressing a critical need for affordable senior housing. According to a release, speakers will also note construction of Merrimack Place increases the availability of supportive services offered to the growing population of seniors hoping to age-in-place and remain at home for as long as possible.

Since 1965, Bethany Community Services, a Haverhill nonprofit, has been providing, affordable housing and supportive services to low- and moderate-income seniors including meals, wellness and mental healthcare, activities, personal assistance, and transportation, enabling those who are aging-in-place to remain independent and within the Bethany communities as long as possible.

