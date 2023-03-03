Haverhill YMCA and Covanta Team Up to Provide Area Children with Winter Coats

Area children had help staying warm during the recent cold snap thanks to a partnership of the Haverhill YMCA and Covanta Haverhill.

More than 50 winter coats were distributed after the YMCA discovered it was a common request on its Giving Tree for the holidays. YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller said the Y brought the request to Covanta Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden who not only agreed to help, but offered to provide $3,000 worth of winter coats. The amount paid for 52 coats.

“Our case manager, Kathy Bennett, had children pick out the color and style of coat they would like. The kids were ecstatic to receive a coat in their favorite color, and parents were so grateful for the support,” Fuller told WHAV. “We are fortunate to have community partners such as Covanta Energy.”

Van Weelden said he is pleased Covanta was able to assist and thanked the Haverhill YMCA for, what he called, its “never ending commitment in serving the needs of our community.”

Covanta operates the energy-from-waste plant in Ward Hill.

