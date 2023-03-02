Wellness Hot Yoga Offers Sunday Classes with Donations Benefitting Less Leg More Heart

Wellness Hot Yoga is collecting donations from those who take free Sunday afternoon classes to support Less Leg More Heart during March.

Donations collected during the weekly Community Yoga Class are given to local charities. For March, Wellness Hot Yoga is supporting Less Leg More Heart, a nonprofit serving the amputee community with services, products and resources to improve quality of life.

Hot Yoga Classes at are free, but a $10 dollar donation is suggested.

Classes take place Sundays, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at Harbor Place, 34 Merrimack St., in downtown Haverhill. There’s more online at wellnesshotyoga.com.

