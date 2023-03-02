Sacred Hearts School Plans HAWKopoly Auction and Game Night March 25

Sacred Hearts School is offering its HAWKopoly Auction and Game Night to support educational programs.

Monopoly-inspired games, live and silent auctions, appetizers, swag bags and more are on tap for what is described as “a night of friendly competition.” As premier sponsor, Haverhill Bank is stepping up as the “Banker” for the game night.

HAWKopoly takes place Saturday, March 25, from 6-10 p.m., at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill.

March 3 is the deadline to purchase tickets at the early bird rate of $75. After that, tickets are $85 per person. To reserve, register online here.

