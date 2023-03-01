Kobe Buddha House Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members for Networking Lunch

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce plans a Networking at Noon lunch next Tuesday at Kobe Buddha House in Haverhill.

Members gather for a hibachi lunch Tuesday, March 7, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Kobe Buddha House, 89 Plaistow Road, Haverhill. Lunch options are either hibachi chicken, steak or vegetable. All meals come with soup, salad and fried rice. A cash bar is available.

Admission is $28 each for members and $35 for non-members. Reservations may be made online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...