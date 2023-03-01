Haverhill Council Makes It Official, Cancelling Meeting to Accommodate Mayor’s Speech

The Haverhill City Council made it official on Tuesday, voting to cancel its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 21. That cancelation was to avoid competing with Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s “state of the city” address scheduled for that same time slot.

Two weeks ago, the Council voted 5-4 to repeal its own rule allowing the mayor to call off a meeting when giving his annual address.

Councilors did ask the mayor if he would consider presenting his speech one hour earlier allowing members to attend and then hold their meeting at their regular time. The mayor declined, however, saying, if need be, he would make his speech at the same time at the same time as the council meeting, just across the hall in the auditorium.

Council President Timothy J. Jordan said rather than making things difficult he would go ahead and scratch the meeting.

Mayoral Chief of Staff Christine Lindberg thanked councilors for their decision. “On behalf of the mayor, I just want to say thank you very much to the Council for accommodating him, and we really look forward to the State of the City speech on the 21st. Thank you.”

This will be Fiorentini’s last state of the city address as he announced earlier this month, he is not be seeking re-election.

