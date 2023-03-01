Aylward Takes Haverhill Job Wearing Many Hats as Solid Waste, Recycling and Parking Manager

Nicholas Aylward of Haverhill has been named to oversee the city’s trash and recycling programs, among other assorted tasks.

Aylward was appointed solid waste, recycling and parking manager by Mayor James J. Fiorentini. According to a job positing, the position pays between $80,591and $94,280 per year. He succeeds Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein who was hired in 2019 and left several months ago. He reports to Public Works Director Robert E. Ward.

The duties include managing the Haverhill Recycle Center on Primrose Street, helps residents with damaged, missing or new city-issued trash carts, manage and administers the city’s street light maintenance contract, administers management and enforcement contracts for the city’s downtown paid parking program and assists during snow removal and oversees snow plow operations during the absence of the highway superintendent.

Aylward previously worked as senior group leader at Werfen in Bedford, where he began in 2020. Before that, he was employed as fill plant operations and & safety manager at Middlesex Gases and Technologies in Everett.

He received his bachelor’s in emergency management from Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

