Ruth’s House Names Jennings Development Manager, Elects Additional Directors

McKenna Jennings, a two-year part time employee and student, was recently named full-time development manager of Haverhill’s Ruth House.

According to a statement from the charity, McKenna will create new and strengthen existing partnerships throughout Merrimack Valley.

Besides operating a thrift store since 1992, Ruth’s House gives referred clients season-appropriate clothing, including new socks and underwear quarterly; and provides seniors over 55 with winter coats and accessories.

Ruth’s House has also brought in four new members to its board of directors and, as of last month, a new slate of executive officers. The new board members are Nury Cardoza, Janel D’Agata-Lynch, Ken Perkins and Suzanne Gates. In Jan 2023 both Gates and D’Agata-Lynch also joined the board’s executive committee with Gates taking over as chairperson, while longtime chair Barbara Donegan becomes treasurer. D’Agata-Lynch was elected secretary. Other directors are Cathy Merchant, Harriet Brooks, Susan Baumann and George Moriarty.

