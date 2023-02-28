Kaplansky Insurance Acquires Bridge Insurance Associates

Kaplansky Insurance, which operates an office in Haverhill, is acquiring Bridge Insurance Associates in Newton, Mass.

Bridge Insurance Associates, also known as Massinsurers, has provided business, auto and home insurance for more than 40 years. Gerald Baratz founded Bridge Insurance in the mid-1960s.

Ely Kaplansky, president and CEO, said “This acquisition is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our position within the independent agency channel while positioning us for future prosperity.”

Kaplansky Insurance will not keep Bridge’s existing location in Newton, and will merge the business into its Needham headquarters. With the addition of Bridge Insurance, Kaplansky Insurance has acquired 40 independent insurance agencies during its four decades in business.

Kaplansky Insurance’s Haverhill office was formerly Anthony & Malcolm Insurance, and remains at 3 S. Central St., Haverhill.

