Baskets of Joy Discovery Toys Seeks Sponsors for Easter Baskets for Needy Children

Ann’s Baskets of Joy Discovery Toys is seeking sponsors to help pay for Easter baskets for needy children associated with the Emmaus shelter in Haverhill, All Saints Church and Sacred Heart Church.

Third annual Easter Baskets of Joy organizer Ann Coughlin of Groveland said 103 baskets were donated and given to needy children last year. This year’s goal is 120 baskets. Each basket contains educational Discovery Toys, some candy and other treats and toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Baskets for one child are $35. Checks may be made out to Baskets of Joy and mailed to Ann Coughlin, 11 Lanen Ave., Groveland, 01834. For more information or to use Venmo, call 978-500-3791.

