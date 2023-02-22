U.S. Chamber V.P. McAllister to Address Haverhill Chamber’s March Eggs & Issues Breakfast

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Eastern Region Vice President Stephen McAllister is the featured speaker during the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s March Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast.

The monthly series, scheduled for the third Thursday of every month is intended, in the Chamber’s words, to bring “influential public and private figures together with the local business community for crucial conversations around the challenges and opportunities our region faces.”

Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast takes place Thursday, March 16, from 7:30-9 a.m., at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor. Admission is $25 for Greater Haverhill Chamber members and $35 for non-members and includes a breakfast buffet. Advance registration is required online at HaverhillChamber.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...