Police Arrest Haverhill Man, Sought for Valentine’s Day House Break in West Newbury

A 34-year-old Haverhill man, wanted by West Newbury Police for allegedly breaking into a house on Valentine’s Day, was arrested Tuesday in Lowell.

Police Chief Michael Dwyer said in a press release Eric Cuppernell was arrested on a warrant charging him with breaking and entering during the daytime for felony and defacing or damaging property on Feb. 14, at about 9:39 a.m., at a home on Ash Street.

A man, police believe to be Cuppernell, was captured on surveillance images as he looked into several windows and a sliding glass door. The man then covered his face with a mask and kicked in a door to the home’s garage, kicked in an internal door and stole assorted valuables including jewelry and silverware.

After WHAV and, presumably, other media posted photographs from the surveillance video, West Newbury Police received tips about the man’s identity.

Cuppernell was arraigned Tuesday on an unrelated matter and will be arraigned in Newburyport District Court.

