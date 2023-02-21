Sen. Finegold Reorganizes Staff With New Hires, Promotion

State Sen. Barry R. Finegold, whose district now includes Haverhill, has reorganized his office with a number of new staff.

North Andover Select Board Chair Janice Phillips becomes Finegold’s new district director, while Erin Olivieri moves up from director of constituent services to legislative director. Olivieri graduated from Harvard College in 2020 with a degree in Government.

Others coming on board are Yvette Sei as communications director. Sei graduated from Brandeis University in 2020 with degrees in Politics and French and Francophone Studies. Upon completing her studies, she worked in labor advocacy and communications at 617MediaGroup before serving as the campaign manager for Finegold’s 2022 re-election campaign.

Olivia Retschle, who also worked of the senator’s re-election campaign as field director, joins as legislative aide. She graduated from North Carolina State University earlier in 2022 with a degree in Political Science.

Rounding out the staff is Justin Curtis, who has served as Finegold’s chief of staff since February of 2022 and previously worked as legislative director. Before joining the office, Curtis worked as communications director in 2018 on Dan Koh’s congressional campaign in the 3rd Congressional District.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...