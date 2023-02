The Plaistow, N.H., Board of Selectmen invites the public March 4 to honor New Hampshire state Rep. Norman Major for his 26 years of service.

An open house takes place Saturday, March 4, from 2-6 p.m., at the Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave.

Major previously served on the Plaistow Town Board and has worked with the National Council of State Legislature’s Budget and Taxation Committee.

